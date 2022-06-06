RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A puppy is safe thanks to the actions of fire crews on Sunday afternoon.
The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Blue Berry Lane and found that a single-wide trailer was fully involved. They say that a second structure caught fire as well, and crews focused on saving the house that was still standing.
The first trailer was a total loss, but a puppy was saved.
The Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department provided these photos of the puppy: