RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A puppy is safe thanks to the actions of fire crews on Sunday afternoon.

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Blue Berry Lane and found that a single-wide trailer was fully involved. They say that a second structure caught fire as well, and crews focused on saving the house that was still standing.

Courtesy: Ripley Volunteer Fire Department

The first trailer was a total loss, but a puppy was saved.

The Southern Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department provided these photos of the puppy: