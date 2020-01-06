Pursuit ends in crash into Huntington Husson’s Pizza

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A police pursuit in Huntington, West Virginia, ended when the vehicle crashed into the Husson’s Pizza on the corner of 4th Avenue. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2019.

Authorities say that roads are closed and fire responders are on the scene. They recommend that people avoid the area. The suspect from the pursuit is in police custody.





This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.