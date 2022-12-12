HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road in Huntington, and as soon as the vehicle came to a stop, a passenger got out and fled the scene.

Deputies say the male ran toward the Guyandotte River and jumped into the water before coming back to the river bank and surrendering. The sheriff’s office has not released the male’s identity or the charges he is facing.

According to the CSCO, the passenger was the only person arrested, and the driver of the vehicle was not detained.