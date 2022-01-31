Pursuit in Saint Albans leads to explosives and stolen motorcycle found

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — An early morning pursuit leads to Saint Albans police saying they found firearms, a stolen motorcycle, and what appeared to be explosives in a safe at the residence of the man who sped away from a traffic stop.

The SAPD says that in the early morning of Jan. 31, 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white, 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in Saint Albans. Once they ran the driver’s license number, they were advised he had a suspended driver’s license for two prior DUI charges and a revocation for implied consent.

Officers say they went back to the vehicle to arrest the driver, but he sped away in an “erratic” manner. Officers lost sight of the vehicle.

They went to the driver’s residence and spoke with someone who said he was not home. The person at the residence allowed officers to search the place. They say they found firearms in plain view, even though the driver was a prohibited person from possessing firearms.

A search warrant was granted to officers and they say they found several firearms, a motorcycle that had been reported stolen, and what appeared to be explosives or grenades inside a safe.

They requested assistance from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad who were able to remove the potential explosives away from the residence.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest related to the traffic stop and more charges may be filed against the driver in the near future.

The name of the driver was not revealed in the press release, but 13 News has reached out to the Saint Albans Police Department for further information.