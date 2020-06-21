Pursuit leads police through Putnam, Kanawha Counties

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a pursuit that began in Putnam County and ended in Kanawha County today.

The pursuit began at approximately 1:30 p.m., in the Rock Branch area near Nitro and ended along Coal River Road in Kanawha County.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, state troopers from the South Charleston detachment made the arrest and took the suspect to Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and will provide more details as they become available.

