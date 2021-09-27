Pursuit results in motorcycle crash in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a pursuit that led to a crash Monday evening in Kanawha County.

The pursuit was reported in the area of MacCorkle Avenue near Slaughters Creek Drive just before 10 p.m. in eastern Kanawha County.

Just a few minutes later, the vehicle being pursued, a motorcycle, crashed in the area of Cabin Creek Road near Quinwood Lane.

There is no word on whether the driver sustained any injuries at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the incident at this time. Kanawha County EMS also responded.

