PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Health Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the county board of health is seeking a new health officer.

According to the Putnam County Health Department, Dr. E. Michael Robie resigned his position as health officer effective March 31, 2022.

The health department listed the following job description for the role:

“The health officer promotes and supports population health in Putnam County by providing leadership and public health expertise. This position fulfills essential services of public health within a variety of settings; ensures compliance with a broad range of local health regulations, procedures, policies and state code; and acts as the medical advisor for the health department and community.”

Those wishing to apply for the job can do so here.