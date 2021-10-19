Putnam County Animal Shelter needs volunteers

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A volunteer at the Putnam County Animal Shelter emailed WOWK 13 News Reporter Katie Park asking for help. They said the shelter needs more volunteers to take care of its growing number of animals.

Chief Humane Officer of the shelter, John Davis says they hope to expand the number of five weekday volunteers into a team of 20.

“We can never use enough volunteers. We need volunteers to come in and socialize the animals, walk them, give them some exercise. We appreciate volunteers that would be willing to come in and help us clean cages, feed animals, wash dishes, wash windows. There’s always something that needs done during the day when you’re working with animals,” said Davis.

The shelter tells WOWK 13 News animals receive love from their volunteers and the animals give back love to the volunteers. Shelter volunteer Laray Skidmore says being a volunteer helped her heal.

“I’ve gone through a lot. I’ve lost a lot of people and that’s the thing that we did together was help animals, so when I come down here I feel like the animals do and they love you and I get attached to all of them,” said Skidmore.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the process is easy. You can call the shelter or walk in and start the same day

“It’s super easy. You just come in, you write your name on the waiver, and you get a leash, and you take a dog out for a walk and play with it, and you go in the cat room, you can take them into the little kitten room, run around and play with them, and that’s about it,” said Skidmore.

Volunteer schedules are flexible during normal shelter business hours. Davis hopes, they will eventually have enough volunteers to create a rotating shift.

“Animals aren’t meant to be confined to a cage 24 hours a day. They need socialization, they need exercise, and it’s good for them to be able to go out and get that,” said Davis.

If you would like to volunteer at the shelter you can call their number, (304) 586-0249 or visit their address, 2908 Charleston Rd., Red House, WV 25168.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!