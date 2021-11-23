Putnam County authorities search for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Putnam County are searching for a missing man in the Bancroft section of the county.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, a 72-year-old James Casto from Schowen Hill Road has been reported missing. Authorities believe he went into the woods near the Bancroft section of the county. Dispatchers say due to a stroke in the past year the man has an “increased level of confusion” and is also “hard of hearing.”

The man was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, blue pajama pants, boots and a baseball cap. He has blue eyes and wears glasses, stands 5’2″ and has “balding, grey hair,” dispatchers say.

Multiple law enforcement including the West Virginia State Police aviation and K9 units and two fire departments are responding to the search.