PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash has closed part of Winfield Road in Putnam County, West Virginia.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened this morning, Tuesday, June 14, in the 4200 block of Winfield Road. Dispatchers say only one vehicle, a dump truck was involved.

While no injuries were reported, dispatchers say during the crash, a utility pole was “taken out” and power lines are down on the road. Authorities have not said yet how the crash occured.

Dispatchers say Department of Highways and AEP officials are heading to the scene. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen. Officials have not stated how many customers are affected by the downed lines.