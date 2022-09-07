HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – People are celebrating this week in Hurricane, WV as a new shelter is dedicated along a popular hiking and biking trail.

“It is about quality of life. It is about West Virginians deserving things like this right off their front porch,” said Brandon Doerner, President of Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.

The Meeks Mountain Trails offer close to 26 miles of hiking, biking and running just a few miles from I-64. This week they dedicated a new shelter sponsored by Huntington Federal.

“Getting outdoors I think people are getting back to that and exercise and fitness is very important,” said Matthew Wagner, Huntington Federal.

Trail leaders say the community has put in thousands of volunteer hours to bring the vision to life, attracting hundreds of users a day. Project leaders say it also has a more far reaching impact when it comes to attracting opportunity to the region.

“This brings something that is so valuable to a community that is trying to grow,” Doerner said. “To companies that are looking into West Virginia, who are trying to move workers in to build companies, this is another asset to the community that helps those folks make a decision to come into a certain area.”