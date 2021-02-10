Putnam County deputies find person responsible for threatening letters over Trump decor

Supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (obscured) wave flags and hand out information to arriving voters outside an early voting polling station in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County detectives say they have located the person responsible for sending residents threatening letters.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has not named the person but says he is a Kanawha County resident and has been cooperating with the investigation.

PCSD officials also say they are exploring the possibility of criminal charges against the person with State and Federal Prosecutors but say no statute exists that specifically deals with this incident.

Officials say they will continue to explore avenues through the legal system.