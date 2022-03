PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an alleged porch pirate.

They say that the person pictured in the photos below committed petit larceny from a porch in Scott Depot on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Shamblin at 304-586-0256.