Putnam County experiencing growth in population and business

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Core Health Center is one of the many businesses opening up shop in Putnam County.

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Neill points to the area’s growth and proximity between Charleston and Huntington as a factor for opening their first West Virginia location in Teays Valley.

“Especially right now to see areas that are growing, you know they’re hard to find right now,” he said. “So this area seems like there’s growth in this market.”

Putnam County is one of just eight counties in the state that has grown in population since 2010. Just released Census figures show the population grew by 3.5 percent.

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Alford Glance says its livability is a reason for the growth.

“People like to live here,” she said. “It’s conveniently located in-between the larger cities here in the state. It also has a really great school system and then a safety factor as well.”

New business opportunities are a reason why people are staying. Alford Glance estimates she has participated in around 20 ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses in the past two months.

“Even with the trying times that we’ve had, we’ve seen a lot of good business growth,” she said. “Even one time last month we cut two ribbons in one week.”

Glance says the community continues to support new businesses that make the area home.

“Our residents that we know are here to support these local entrepreneurs and to help people follow their dreams by starting a business and they show their support,” she said.