Putnam County Fair animals keep cool during high temps

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – There are dangerously high temperatures hitting the area this week. They aren’t stopping anytime soon and neither is the Putnam County Fair. So how do nearly 200 farm animals lodged at the fairgrounds manage to stay cool?

“In the show barn we have two large fans which put out water mist which cools the ring down so when we are showing it is nice and cool in there,” says 14-year-old FFA member Emma Luikart.

The livestock barn is actually one of the coolest places to be on the fairgrounds. Each animal has its own fan, there are misters and of course, hoses to cool off the animals. Luikart says she makes sure her animals aren’t overworked during the high temperatures so they have time to rest and relax before and after shows.

For human fair-goers there will be misting tents this year, a new addition to the fair.