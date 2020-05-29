Putnam County Fair canceled; plans to move livestock auction online

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Another popular summer time staple in the Kanawha Valley has been canceled because of concerns about COVID-19.
The Putnam County Fair Board says there will not be a fair this year citing the safety of volunteers and fair attendees. They are planning to move the livestock portion of the fair into a virtual format with an online auction in July.
A decision about the future of the West Virginia State Fair is expected soon.
For additional information about canceled or postponed events in the tri-state, visit https://www.wowktv.com/community/cancellations/
