Putnam County farm searches for missing donkeys on Christmas Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A farm in Putnam County is asking for help finding two donkeys that went missing on Monday.

G & G Heritage Farm posted on Facebook that both Princess and Betty Boop were missing from the farm in Fraziers Bottom on Poindexter Road. The farm says that these animals never leave their pasture and that the young Boop never leaves her mom Pepper’s side.

The farm also says that Princess is pregnant, which causes them even more concern.

The farm fears that these two donkeys could have been stolen.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two donkeys should call G & G Heritage Farm at (304) 610-2320 or message them on Facebook.