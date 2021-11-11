Putnam County Health Department offers walk-in vaccination clinic

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Health Department hosted a walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday.

With students out of school and some parents also having the day off work for Veterans Day, organizers wanted to make it as convenient as possible for families with children needing to get vaccinated. They also distributed flu vaccines to those who needed them.

Putnam County Health Department in Winfield, WV.

“It has been going fantastically. It is very busy,” said Crystal Moberly, with the Putnam County Health Department. “The kids are doing great. A few cries here and there but lots of teddy bears and suckers and all seems wonderful, great reception to the community.”

Anyone who has children and missed the walk-in clinic Thursday can still bring their children by additional walk-in opportunities at the health department.

For dates and hours click here and then click the Calendar tab. Putnam County Health Department is located at 11878 Winfield Road in Winfield.