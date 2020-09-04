Putnam County hosts Backpack Blast Giveaway

PUTNAM, WV (WOWK) – Students in Putnam County now have new school supplies ahead of the start date next week.

“We invite all Putnam County School students to come out and get backpacks and supplies,” Liz Hoh the Director of Federal Programs said.

The Backpack Blast Giveaway happens every year, and this year some of the school supplies came from the 13 News Fill the Bus Campaign and its sponsors.

Of course, the pandemic made distribution of the backpacks a bit of a challenge.

“We have sheets where we go collect the information and we have runners that come back. We have grade-specific backpacks and so we take a few out and let the kids choose which one they like,” Hoh said.

All of the backpacks are grade-specific and sorted to make sure supplies are appropriate for the child’s gender and age.

“We pack them the day before and we bring them out as we have supplies and we give away hundreds of them,” Chasity Miller, a teacher, said.

Some of the volunteers say this is one of the best days of the year, especially because they haven’t seen their students in so long.

“I love it. It almost brings tears to my eyes just to see how happy the kids are and excited when they get the backpacks. it’s really touching,” Miller said.

If all the backpacks are not given away today, they will be taken to a warehouse to be stored for other kids in need.

