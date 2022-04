PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)–A Putnam County man is accused of multiple counts of abusing a minor.

Joseph Cavender, 39, was arrested on Thursday and arraigned on three charges.

He is currently in the South Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $75,000.

According to a criminal complaint, the allegations against Cavender go back to 2018.

This is a developing story…