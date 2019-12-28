Putnam County man arrested for DUI after fatal side-by-side crash

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged with a DUI after a fatal side-by-side accident.

Deputies say Brandon Lee Flora was operating a side-by-side on Teays Hollow Road while intoxicated. Flora lost control and flipped the vehicle into a creek.

His wife, Megan Flora, was the only passenger in the side-by-side and died as a result of the crash.

Deputies say they obtained a search warrant for blood, and Flora was processed and transported to jail. He has since been released on bond.

