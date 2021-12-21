Putnam County man facing federal civil penalty for loaded gun at Yeager Airport

According to the TSA, a passenger from Putnam County was allegedly carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight this morning. They say the gun was loaded with 10 bullets. (Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they stopped a passenger with a loaded handgun at Yeager Airport this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

According to the TSA, a passenger from Putnam County was allegedly carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto his flight this morning. They say the gun was loaded with 10 bullets.

Officers say they notified police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun. The Scott Depot resident faces a federal civil penalty for bringing the gun to the airport security checkpoint.

TSA officials say there is a proper way to bring firearms with them while traveling. According to the TSA, firearms can be transported in checked baggage “if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.” They also say the firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case and packed separately from ammunition, and must be locked. Travelers are also reminded that firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travelers should never bring a gun—loaded or unloaded—to a security checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane. This is a law that has been in place for decades before TSA even existed.”

Officials say this is the sixth gun confiscated at Yeager Airport in 2021.