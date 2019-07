CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is still in search of missing 17-years-old Xaveria Jarrell who reportedly ran away three weeks ago.

She recently was spotted in Charleston on its East End. She is from the Luikart Ridge area of Red House.

If you have or do see Jarrell, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact your local police department.

