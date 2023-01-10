CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia has been assigned to look into “possible criminal charges” in the death of a 13-year-old in Cabell County struck and killed by an off-duty deputy.

The decision to assign the case to Sorsaia comes after the Cabell County prosecutor recused his office from the case.

“I have set up meetings for this week with investigators who are working on this case,” Sorsaia says. “I understand the public interest and the tragic nature of this event. Our job is to conduct a thorough investigation into all the relevant factors of the incident. At this time I can’t speculate on the time frame of this investigation. Our condolences go out to the family members and everyone else who has been affected by the loss of this young life. “

Investigators with West Virginia State Police say off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy Jeffery Racer was behind the wheel of a cruiser that hit and killed 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St. in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The investigators tell 13 News that Racer was not intoxicated and had a greenlight at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether or not Racer violated any internal policies of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office by driving the cruiser with a passenger while off duty.