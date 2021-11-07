Putnam County recognizing their veteran community

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Sunday, the Putnam County Commission and American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield, hosted the annual Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day.

The ceremony was held at the Putnam County Judicial Building. Veterans who served and sacrificed their lives for our country’s freedom were honored by family, friends, and community members.

“Once we are a part of the military it never leaves us. You know, it’s there forever. We just love the recognition. I didn’t get that when I came back. We just sort of came home on our own. You know, and it was kind of sad,” said Curtis Grant, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.

For veterans like Curtis Grant and Lawrence Edward Brooks Jr., who say they did not positive recognition returning home from war, finally feel it now.

“A lot of civilians really don’t know what all the sacrifice and the cost that was put in for our freedom. Freedom is not free. We had to pay the price. Most of my peers are already dead and I’m here today with the grace of God,” said Brooks.

This flag ceremony ended with a moment of silence in honor of the fallen men and women who lost their lives fighting for our freedom. For some, this veterans appreciation day also assists with adjusting to P.T.S.D.

“My wife says a lot of times at night I just sit up in the middle of my sleep, but we didn’t really know about post-war syndrome when I retired. Now it is being recognized, it works on your mind, and a lot of things that we go through. we get to see them over and over again in our sleep,” said Brooks.

If you’re a veteran or know someone seeking help, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line or find your local Veterans Affairs.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!