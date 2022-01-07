Putnam County reports more than 360 service calls during Thursday snowstorm

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 911 officials in Putnam County say they took more than 360 calls for service from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say their communities started to see snow around 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. The snowfall covered several roads and caused some traffic delays and accidents throughout the evening and overnight.

According to Mikyle White, director of Putnam County Emergency Management/911, by the time the roads were in “much better shape” around 9 a.m. this morning, they had taken 362 service calls.