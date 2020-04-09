Putnam County residents see aftermath after late-night storm

HURRICANE, W.V. (WOWK) – Residents in several neighborhoods in Hurricane, West Virginia woke up around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning by the howling winds along with flying trees and other debris. Several homes were damaged, including one that forced a 95-year-old woman to move into a neighboring house for the night.

Entire neighborhoods woke up this morning to fences blown over, roofs torn apart, and trees on top of houses and vehicles. Those we spoke with say the high power winds were a new and terrifying experience.

95-year-old Lucille Meadows was in bed when trees came crashing through the roof of the bedroom next to hers. She was then transported by her neighbor to his house while the storm continued. Meadows’ caregiver, Diana Elliott is thankful that this was only a close call.

That storm came through last night and it went through there. The neighbor here, John called the ambulance and the ambulance came and picked her up. It didn’t come down in her bedroom, so that was thankful. Diana Elliott

Hurricane EMS checked on Meadows and concluded that she was not physically hurt as a result of the incident.





High power winds took out two large oak trees, an out-building’s roof and a front porch roof. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Other homes in the area also experienced extensive damage. One house lost two large oak trees due to the high power winds. One home owner told us that his porch roof flew up over the house and backyard and struck the back corner of a house behind it.

Several residents believe that this could have been much more than an average thunderstorm. Hurricane resident, Adam Gillenwater says that he believes it may have been a small tornado.

They were just saying high power winds, probably not a tornado. I disagree, I didn’t see it, but the way that it went through here, it looks like a path right through our neighborhood. Adam Gillenwater

Several homeowners also stated that fallen trees that took down power lines left them without power through this situation. Appalachian Power (AEP) is currently working to make sure each neighborhood is completely restored.