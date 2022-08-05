PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff is asking for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice for help with his push to “clean up West Virginia.”

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told the people of his community that he would crack down on abandoned vehicles on properties in the area.

“We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s clean it up.”

On Friday, Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Justice asking him to direct the WVDEP to act to clean up dilapidated properties.

“In my almost thirty years in law enforcement, I have learned that drugs and crimes run hand and hand [sic] with dilapidated properties and unmaintained areas,” Sheriff Eggleton wrote.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Eggleton said he won’t stand for it any longer. When abandoned vehicles become a safety and health hazard, Eggleton said something needs to be done.

Critics have responded saying he doesn’t have the right to seize their property, but he says the law is on his side.

“When I ran for election, I said I would clean up Putnam County. That doesn’t just mean drugs and that doesn’t just mean that side of it. The violation of the law is the violation of the law,” Eggleton said.

The law says that any enforcement agency that has knowledge of or discovers abandoned property may take possession of either private or public property provided that a thirty-day notice is given to the property owner or owner of the vehicle.

