Putnam County Sheriff searches for missing teen girl

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenage girl from Jackson County. Sheriff Steve Deweese says Cheyenne Parsons, 18, left the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at around 11 AM with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bostic.

Parsons is described as a white female 5’4”, 160 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with blue jeans and rose gold sandals. Cheyenne is from the Kenna area of Jackson County, W.Va.

If you have seen Cheyenne Parsons or if you know the whereabouts, please contact your local police department.

