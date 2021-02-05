Putnam County to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and older Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.

The clinic, which is part of West Virginia’s Operation Save Our Wisdom program, is currently at capacity. 300 people are registered to receive their first dose of the vaccine, and 250 people are registered to receive the second dose.

“We are also very happy to again be in a position to host vaccination clinics right here in Putnam County. We know that community members are appreciative, particularly our seniors, for the opportunity to receive their vaccines close to home,” Putnam County Health Department’s Executive Director, Lolita Kirk.

The health department says the appointments for the first dose were filled using a wait/on-call list it had been maintaining before the state preregistration system began. The Putnam County Health Department is not accepting new names to its wait/on-call list and says anyone 16 and older can preregister through www.vaccinate.wv.gov.



Kirk says the Putnam County Health Department is giving those who were on that list priority scheduling and asks that anyone who was on that list but has not received a call remain patient.

“We are working through the list as quickly as we are able. Scheduling is completely dependent on vaccine supply allocations to our county each week,” Kirk said.

The Putnam County Health Department is receiving support for the clinic from FamilyCare, Putnam County Emergency Management, Putnam County Emergency Medical Services and Putnam County Parks.

Health officials are reminding residents pre-registering for the vaccine does not mean immediate vaccination, but gives people the option to receive real-time updates on vaccine availability and will be used to create appointment schedules based on age criteria and available supplies. Anyone who needs help registering can contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.