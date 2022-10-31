PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Commission has received a letter of resignation from one of its own.

Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster said he sent in his letter of resignation on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 to the Putnam County Commission. According to Foster, he is moving to Tennessee as his term in office ends. He was defeated in the primary election this year.

Foster says he has already registered to vote at his new address, and after discussing the matter with the Secretary of State’s Office, learned this makes him ineligible to remain in office.

His resignation becomes effective Nov. 1, 2022.