CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking as a minor.

Court documents say that 40-year-old James Michael Pritt, of Buffalo, arranged to pay another man $150 to provide him with a 14-year-old girl with whom he could have sexual intercourse. Pritt was arrested when he arrived at their agreed-upon meeting place in South Charleston.

Pritt will serve 10 years of supervised release after he serves his 10-year prison sentence, and he will also be required to register as a sex offender.