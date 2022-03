PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

In a Facebook post, they said that a woman stole 22 cases of ammunition from the Teays Valley Dunham’s Sporting Goods Store.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the woman in the photos above is asked to call Deputy Mullins at 681-341-2899 or email him at kmullins@putnamwv.org.