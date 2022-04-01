PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Friday, the Putnam County Health Department (PCHD) is offering the COVID-19 booster shot to eligible individuals.

PCHD will give vaccines until 6 p.m. on Friday (4/1) at their Liberty Square location, 316 Putnam Village Drive in Hurricane.

Vaccines and testing will also be given at Liberty Square next Monday (4/4) and Wednesday (4/6) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday (4/8) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Courtesy of PCHD)

For more information, call the Health Department at (304) 757-2541 or visit their website.