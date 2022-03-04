PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Putnam County woman is in the hospital after a dog attack on Thursday.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said deputies responded to a call at Riffie Ridge Road in the Red House area. A postal carrier was brutally attacked by two dogs while delivering mail.

The woman was injured with deep lacerations to her forehead and arm.

Two neighbors helped the woman until deputies arrived.

Sheriff Eggleton said deputies were forced to euthanize the dogs at the scene.

The woman was transported to CAMC. She underwent surgery Thursday night and is recovering in the hospital.

Charges are pending.