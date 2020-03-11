Quarantines lifted at Shawnee State University; coronavirus test comes back negative

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University officials say the test for coronavirus came back as negative.

The quarantine has now been lifted for those impacted students. The university sent a text to students and staff to notify them of the news.

The Portsmouth City Health Department says while the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is still low, risk assessment and precautions remain the same. They encourage people to avoid contact with those who are sick, stay home if they are sick and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

They also say precautionary steps include wiping down frequently touched surfaces, follow CDC guidelines for facemasks (facemasks are not recommended for those who are well), and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with that is least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories