HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old.

The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.

CPS workers confronted Overstreet on this, but he told them he turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier. However, the agency said they had no record of that happening.

The Huntington Police Department (HPD) then took over the case and that’s when they discovered the last date anyone had contact with the Angel was May 8th, 2021, or two weeks earlier.

In June 2021, HPD, Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Marshals Office, and the FBI executed warrants to drain a pond on Shannon Overstreet’s property in Carter County, Kentucky. They found no evidence during the search.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The latest update on the case came from HPD back in December 2021. At the time, officials stated the case will remain active until new information comes to light.

13 News followed up with HPD on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and officials say the case is still active.

Angel’s name has not been forgotten though, as over 2,000 people on social media continue to post about her disappearance, still looking for answers.

Right now, many say they are still left with more questions than answers.