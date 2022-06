QUINCY, WV (WOWK) — The Walmart located near Riverside High School will start online delivery services on Wednesday.

According to the Quincy Walmart Facebook page, shoppers can place their order online and the products will be taken to you.

A picture posted of the area shows they will be delivering to parts of eastern Kanawha County, which includes Rand, Malden, Marmet, Belle, Diamond and Cedar Grove. To view the image from their Facebook, click here.