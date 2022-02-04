Racial slur prompts change of venue for middle school basketball tournament

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Schools have determined that some students were the target of “disparaging and demeaning” comments made during a basketball game between Huntington and Milton Middle Schools.

A press release said that any identified responsible parties will be “addressed by district and school administrators according to Board policy.”

The release went on to say that the coaching staffs from both schools say they are “deeply disturbed” by the situation.

“The comments made are not representative of what we believe or expect from others at our schools, says Josh Harris, Milton Middle School head basketball coach. “As coaches, we dedicate a considerable portion of our time working with young athletes to not only improve their playing skills, but also to build their self-esteem and support their social and emotional well-being. This is a place where we want all students to know they are safe and belong.”

“Participation in athletics teaches students how to work together to accomplish common goals and provides them an opportunity to build friendships that can last a lifetime,” adds Mike Thomas, Huntington Middle School head basketball coach. We are extremely proud of the students and coaches from both of our schools’ teams for the way they have handled this difficult situation. We will continue to count on them as we work together as a district to ensure all Cabell County competitions and activities are free from harassment, and students are comfortable reporting any unsportsmanlike or inappropriate conduct.”

According to the release, both coaches worked with the district’s superintendent to find ways to make the atmosphere more positive for students. The following action items were recommended: