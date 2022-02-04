Racial slur prompts change of venue for middle school basketball tournament

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Cabell County Schools have determined that some students were the target of “disparaging and demeaning” comments made during a basketball game between Huntington and Milton Middle Schools.
A press release said that any identified responsible parties will be “addressed by district and school administrators according to Board policy.”
The release went on to say that the coaching staffs from both schools say they are “deeply disturbed” by the situation.
“The comments made are not representative of what we believe or expect from others at our schools, says Josh Harris, Milton Middle School head basketball coach. “As coaches, we dedicate a considerable portion of our time working with young athletes to not only improve their playing skills, but also to build their self-esteem and support their social and emotional well-being. This is a place where we want all students to know they are safe and belong.”
“Participation in athletics teaches students how to work together to accomplish common goals and provides them an opportunity to build friendships that can last a lifetime,” adds Mike Thomas, Huntington Middle School head basketball coach. We are extremely proud of the students and coaches from both of our schools’ teams for the way they have handled this difficult situation. We will continue to count on them as we work together as a district to ensure all Cabell County competitions and activities are free from harassment, and students are comfortable reporting any unsportsmanlike or inappropriate conduct.”
According to the release, both coaches worked with the district’s superintendent to find ways to make the atmosphere more positive for students. The following action items were recommended:
- Middle school tournament games in February will be played at an alternative venue, Barboursville Middle School.
- All middle school basketball program school administrators, coaches, and players will participate in a civility, diversity, and anti-harassment workshop. The goal of this workshop is to further empower student athletes to take a leadership role in creating a greater understanding of, and respect for, the diverse individuals who make up the school community.
- The district will review and revise extracurricular coaching contracts to ensure regular civility, diversity and anti-harassment training is required, and that expectations are set for coaches to address issues quickly and to serve as positive role models for the students and the communities they serve.
- Prior to the beginning of play at the county tournament, all school student athletes, coaches and administrators will have the opportunity to sign large, publicly displayed banners expressing their on-going commitment to treating fellow athletes, and all in their school community, with civility and respect.
- To ensure the district’s zero tolerance policy for harassment or violence is fully implemented, additional district and school administrators will attend middle school basketball games for the remainder of the season. The administrators will carefully monitor spectator and player behavior and will exercise zero tolerance for unlawful harassment directed toward any individual(s) attending the games.