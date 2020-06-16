Railroad construction reroutes traffic in Logan County

STOLLINGS, WV (WOWK) – The WV 17 Truck By-Pass in Stollings in Logan County will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 while CSX Railroad repairs its crossing.

This route connects Hanging Rock Road to WV 17 near the CSX Railroad bridge over WV 17. Officials say the nearby CSX Railroad bridge over WV 17 has a nine-foot vertical clearance and is not a suitable alternate route for trucks.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes during this time.

