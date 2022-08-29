BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several CSX railroad crossings in Boone County, West Virginia will be shut down for maintenance in the coming days and weeks, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

CSX crews will be working on five different railroad crossings that are on roads the WV Division of Highways maintains. Officials say these roads will be completely shut down while crews are working, but accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles that need to get through the areas.

Those locations include: