MARMET, WV (WOWK) – The rain didn’t stop the town of Marmet from joining in on celebrations, and holding their annual Labor Day parade!

People lined the streets as multiple first responder agencies drove by with their sirens and several other community organizations also came out to participate in the fun.

The United Mine Workers of America have been participating in this parade for years and leaders say that’s because their organization represents what Labor Day really means.

“It was the unions that took bad jobs like coal mining used to be the worst job in the United States of America, and indeed the world. And the union, when it came along, it turned those bad jobs into good jobs, those low paying jobs in to high paying jobs, and jobs that didn’t have any kind of benefits previously, they turned them into jobs of healthcare, vacations, time off, health and safety and a right to protest,” said Cecil Roberts, President of the UMWA.

Marmet will also have a special ceremony honoring it’s role in West Virginia’s labor movement.

A ceremony will take place today at 4 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Building honoring the Battle of Blair Mountain Monument Dedication.

The monument is dedicated to coal miners and their families, that fought for the right to unionize. The Battle of Blair Mountain was the largest labor uprising in us history. This is part of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum’s project called, Courage in the Hollers.