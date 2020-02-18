Rally at West Virginia State Capitol encourages women to vote

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a right that West Virginia has now had for 100 years. The right for women to vote. Today was “Women’s Suffrage Day” at the State Capitol, and dozens of women and organizational leaders gathered at the State Capitol steps advocating for women’s right to vote and its importance.

“We. Need. More. Women to vote. Especially here in West Virginia.” Julie Palas, Executive Director of West Virginia Womens Commission

West Virginia was the 35th state to radicate the 19th amendment, which allowed women the right to vote. Women have made strides in the Mountain State – a US Senator, US Representative, the House majority leader and the mayor of Charleston – among others – are women.

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on Inside West Virginia Politics, February 9, 2020

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Amy Summers – West Virginia House Majority Leader

Carol Miller – US House of Representatives

However, those encouraging more action say there is still a long way to go. “We have more women registered to vote than men, however, women are not voting. They are voting a little bit more but only half the women voted in the last election,” added Palas.

But today’s rally’s end goal is to get that other half of women, to the polls.

In the 2016 election, West Virginia was the worst state when it came to women voting. Organizations are hoping to change that for this years election.