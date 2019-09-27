Rally brings awareness to climate change

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse Thursday afternoon to bring awareness to climate change.

Throughout the month of September, thousands have participated in strikes and rallies, calling for meaningful action on climate change across the globe. A coalition of West Virginia organizations sponsored Thursday’s rally to show their support.

The event will include speakers, ranging in age from 12 to 87, representing a variety of perspectives on what they believe are the most crucial issues, while also offering ways people can get involved.

Sponsors for the event include, WV Citizens Climate Lobby, WV Citizen Action Group, Ohio Valley Environmental Council, WV Rivers Coalition, WV Interfaith Power and Light, People Concerned About Chemical Safety, and Changing Climate Times.