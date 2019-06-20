Rally to end child detention

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Several faith and community based organizations gathered at Piedmont Elementary Wednesday calling for an end to the practice of separating families at the border.

The rally is part of a national week of action calling for the closing of the detention center for immigrant children in Homestead, Florida where over 3,000 children are detained.

This also comes after both Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Joe Manchin signed a bipartisan bill to send $4.6 billion to the southern border to deal with the migrant crisis.

Of that money, almost $3 billion will go to the care of migrant children and help get them placed with sponsor families quickly.