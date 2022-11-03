RAND, WV (WOWK) — A man from Rand, West Virginia has been reported missing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Mark Coles, 68 of Rand, has not been seen since Oct. 28.

They say Coles has health issues and needs medication.

Coles usually travels by foot or public transit, and usually has a backpack and a walking stick.

Coles is five-foot-seven, 165 pounds and is balding, deputies say.

Mark Coles (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information on Coles’ whereabouts, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.