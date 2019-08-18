Ravenswood organizations helps dress Jackson County foster children

Jackson County, W. Va. (WOWK) — When children are placed in foster care, they often have few belongings that belong to them. Many times moving from home to home, clothing and shoes are left behind but one Jackson County organization is looking to change that, allowing foster children throughout the County to “shop” for their own clothes.

Savannah’s Closet opened last year, since then they have helped to clothe dozens of children in the foster care system in Jackson County.

Children are brought to the boutique and allowed to shop for new or like new clothing, shoes, suitcases, backpacks, toiletry items, pajamas, undergarments, and even books – all free of charge.

“It’s something that really will keep you up at night when you see how many children have come in here,” said founder and program director, Amber True.

“Most of them have never had new clothing, a new backpack or a new pair of shoes and while you think that this is not common, it is very common in this area,” she added.

While Savannah’s closet is open all year round, True told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley that the organization sees an increase in clients as the seasons change, especially as students begin to head back to school.

True said the work would not be possible without donations. They accept new or like-new donations of clothing, shoes, and backpacks. They also accept donations of toiletries. You can also give a monetary donation through a link on their Facebook page.

Savannah’s Closet also does many fundraisers throughout the year. The next fundraiser is the Charity Challenge Team on September 28th at 9 A.M. For more information on the event, click here.