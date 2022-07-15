RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Construction is underway at Ravenswood Riverfront Park in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Improvements to the area include a new marina with docking sites and a refueling point for boaters on the Ohio River.

“There’s going to be an opportunity where they can fill up right on the spot without having to go anywhere else,” says Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller. “They can stop right here, do what they need to do, eat, shop. There’s a transient boat dock.”

Mayor Miller also says there are plans to build a multi-sport complex and a walking bridge from downtown Ravenswood to the park. The improvements aim to spark the small business economy downtown and create a ripple effect throughout the community.

“Once this project is completed, it will change the entire region for the next 100 years,” Miller says. “The economic impact will be felt throughout the entire region and be a welcoming site for people crossing the Ohio River to enter our wonderful state. This is just the beginning.”

Construction plan drawings for Ravenswood Riverfront Park. (Photo courtesy of Mayor Miller)

Mayor Miller says he plans to have this project completed by the end of his four-year term.