Reaction from businesses on new Ohio curfew

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – There is a new curfew in Ohio, closing retail stores at 10 pm and opening them after 5 am the next day.

A “new” curfew; that’s confusing to many people.

13 News reporter Cassidy Wood spoke to a retail shoe store in Ironton off-camera, who says they’ve already been closing at 8 or 9 pm every day.

The worker added – even when they are open – not many customers come into the store, but call ahead instead.

And many other retail stores in this shopping center are in the same boat.

“Couple months now… closing at 10… it’s been tough on everyone,” said Autumn Walter, who has worked at Endzone Sports Bar for over 10 years. “I heard this week he was going to announce [something] and I was hoping we wouldn’t close… like everyone depends on the money.”

Governor Mike Dewine was originally going to announce closures this Thursday, but instead gave restaurants time to breathe for three weeks.

Dewine saying: “We will try this for three weeks. We think that we can accomplish quite frankly a lot more by having this curfew than we could at closing one or two business sectors.”

This is very good news for restaurants and bars like ‘The Endzone.’

“Couple more weeks of income… and visiting with people. Because when it’s shut down, you have no communication other than social media,” said Walter.

Giving 21 more days of business to places that might not make it if there is a second shut down.

“I pray and hope they would,” said Walter. “But there’s a lot of small businesses that I think couldn’t survive another one. No matter what financial place you’re in, you’re feeling it.”