Read the fine print to avoid holiday scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) This time of year many people are in the giving spirit. You may be searching for the perfect gifts, donating to charity or looking for a little extra spending money.

This time of year scammers are lurking everywhere looking for chances to take advantage of your trust.

“You hate it because there are so many people who work hard for their money. When it is taken from them you know what can you do about that,” said Heather Highley, Putnam County, WV. While she hasn’t personally been a victim she has known others who have.

One of the biggest things to watch out for right now is holiday credit card offers.

“They can be very valuable to obviously avoid having to carry cash or using a debit card. Credit cards can be more secure and give you more insurance protection. But it is also critical to look at the fine print,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

He said before you accept an offer make sure you research the company and call them directly.

“A lot of times you’ll see an offer that says you aren’t going to have any interest payments until January. Then you have a huge balloon payment. Know what you are getting into so that you are prepared,” he said.

If you are donating to charity Morrisey said it is important to do your homework. Make sure the charity is registered with the Secretary of State’s office and find out how they are spending your donations. Also look out for suspicious tactics.

